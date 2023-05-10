Rentap leads cheers for exploits of S’wak athletes

KUCHING (May 10): Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu has echoed the joy of Sarawakians hailing Grace Wong and Kimberly Bong for winning gold medals at the ongoing SEA Games in Cambodia.

“Normally, we have some incentives (for such achievements). You have to ask the Premier and Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development once they come back (from official duties overseas) for further details,” he said when met at the Watermarks Certification Sarawak Sdn Bhd’s Aidilfitri Open House yesterday.

On Monday, Grace Wong clinched the gold medal in the women’s hammer throw. She also broke the Games record with a throw of 61.87m to erase her old mark of 59.24m set at the 2017 SEA edition. It was the third time that the 23-year-old won the regional crown.

On the same day, 20-year-old Kimberly Bong delivered victory in the women’s 3-metre springboard individual event. It was her first SEA Games gold medal since making her debut in the biennial Games in 2017.

Rentap revealed that the two elite sportswomen have continued to excel while training in Bukit Jalil under the National Sports Council for some years now. He also noted that there are over 40 Sarawak athletes and some officials in the Malaysian contingent at this year’s SEA Games.

The deputy minister described the regional games as “a good platform, very big event.”

The experience and lessons gained by Sarawak athletes and officials at the Phnom Penh Games, he added, will be useful when the state host next year’s Sukma (Malaysia Games).

“And we are so proud to have the full support of Hannah Yeoh as the Youth and Sports Minister,” he added.