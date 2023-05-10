Wednesday, May 10
Rep: Three farm roads under RTP coming up in Tebedu

By Samuel Aubrey on Sarawak
Dr Sinang (second right) and Kpg Pichin headman Rioi Lagit (third right) holding the documents which are to be exchanged between representatives of the DID and contractor. – Photo from Ukas

KUCHING (May 10): Three more farm roads under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) will be built in the Tebedu constituency, said its assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He was cited by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) that the road projects costing RM650,000 would be built at Kpg Sejijak Plaman, Kpg Daha Mawang and Sungai Tengun in Kpg Pichin.

“It will take about four months to complete. The projects will be supervised by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) office in Serian,” Dr Sinang said following the handing over of the projects to the contractor recently.

He hoped that once completed, the roads would enable the farmers to open up more land for their farms, and take them less time to reach the nearest market to sell their produce.

Dr Sinang also wanted youths to consider going into commercial agriculture to earn more income by working their own land.

