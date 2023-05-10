SEA Games: Jackie sends M’sia to face Indonesia in badminton men’s team final

PHNOM PENH (May 10): The national men’s badminton squad exacted their redemption in the 2021 final to Thailand as they eliminated the defending champions, 3-2 in the semifinals of the men’s team event at the 2023 SEA Games here today, all thanks to a heroic performance from Jacky Kok.

Malaysia, who won silver in the men’s team event in the 2021 SEA Games, got off to a flying start in the event held in Morodok Techo Badminton Hall after world number 64, Leong Jun Hao, stunned world number 34 shuttler Sitthikom Thammasin, 21-13, 18-21, 21-10 in an hour long battle.

National men’s doubles, Beh Chung Meng-Goh Boon Zhe doubled the lead for Malaysia as they survived a rubber set tie and cruised to a victory over Peeratchai Sukphun-Pakkapon Teeraratsakul, 21-16, 14-21, 21-15.

However, several errors on net play particularly in the second set, proved costly for Malaysia’s second singles, Ong Ken Yon, who lost to Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul , 17-21, 15-21 in 37 minutes.

Thailand then found their way back to the game as they drew level in the fourth match after Ruttanapak Oupthong-Nanthakarn Yordphaisong subdued Chia Weijie-Liew Xun, 21-16, 21-14.

Jacky, who appeared calm throughout the final match, did not disappoint as the 21-year-old shuttler was truly in his element from start to finish to outperform Thailand’s last hope, Saran Jamsri, 21-12, 21-13 and send Malaysia to their fourth straight final since the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Today’s result means Malaysia will have a go for the gold medal against their arch-rival, Indonesia, who saw off Singapore, 3-1, in the final tomorrow..

When met after the match, Jacky was relieved to seal the winning point for Malaysia after his team let slip the two points advantage to Thailand.

“The pressure was there, but I thought about hat should be done on the court, and hit shots according to the strategy I had against the opponent,” he told reporters at the mixed zone.

While admitting that Malaysia will enter to the court as the underdogs in tomorrow’s final, he believed that all his teammates will try to perform their best against Indonesia.

The last time the men’s squad won the gold medal was in Manila 2005. – Bernama