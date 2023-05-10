SEA Games: Triple joy for Malaysia in silat

PHNOM PENH (May 10): The pencak silat camp brought much cheer to the national contingent when they won three gold medals at the 2023 SEA Games at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre here today.

Taking to the court as Malaysia’s first silat exponent in the finals this morning, Norsyakirah Muksin did not disappoint when she won the first gold in the Putri (women’s) under 45 kilogramme (kg) category after defeating Suci Wulandari of Indonesia 36-33.

The squad won their second gold through Nor Farah Mazlan after her opponent from Singapore, Nadhrah Sahrin, was disqualified for breaking the rules of the competition when the Sabah-born national silat exponent was leading 23-16 in the Putri 45-50kg category.

Muhammad Izzul Irfan Marzuki managed to win Malaysia’s third gold medal after defeating Indonesia’s Kadek Andrey Nova Prayada 39-33 in the Putra (men’s) 60-65kg category.

In the meantime, three Malaysian exponents had to settle for the silver medal after losing to their respective opponents in the finals.

Mohd Shahrul Zeckry Sulaiman had to accept that he was no match for Iqbal Candra Pratama of Indonesia when he lost 9-53 in the Putra 70-75kg category.

Meanwhile, Siti Shazwana Ajak was defeated by Atifa Fismawati from Indonesia 35-38 in the Putri 60-65kg category.

Muhammad Robial Sobri, who contested in the last pencak silat event failed to deliver another gold when he lost in the final.

The senior exponent lost 11- 42 to Singapore’s Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau’ddin in the men’s 85-90 kg category.

When met by reporters, national silat squad coach Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir said she was satisfied with the performance of national silat exponents including those who participated in the biennial games for the first time.

“All of them whether new or senior give full commitment. They gave more than 100 per cent and I am proud of their hard work,” said Siti who added that several aspects will be examined upon her return in an effort to strengthen the performance of the country’s silat athletes.

The former national silat champion believes that the majority of the new silat line-up featured in this tournament has the potential to achieve success on the international stage in future tournaments. – Bernama