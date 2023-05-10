Sibu businesses claim SFC’s RM2.5 mln bird’s nests seizure unwarranted

SIBU (May 10): Businesses here have claimed Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) seizure of bird’s nests worth approximately RM2.5 million last week was unfair.

According to spokesman Wong Chu Kion, the businesses have been operating according to the law with appropriate licences and have also been paying taxes.

“In fact, we do not know why they confiscated our things. They came and said we are doing something illegal, and they took all our things.

“They did not provide any reasons and did not even gave us an opportunity to explain or maybe help us or advise what we should do to solve this.

“There might be some documents that we are lacking; give us time to come up with the documents, but no, they just came and took everything,” he complained to the media today.

According to him, the raid was not just unfair for those directly affected, but also others in the industry who fear operating lest they be targeted as well despite following the law.

“Our workers also cannot go to work because we cannot open our businesses,” he pointed out.

He called for elected representatives to facilitate discussions between the bird’s nest businesses and SFC to find a solution.

“We need solutions. Do not just keep raiding and arresting. We sit down and discuss how we can do better,” he suggested.

On May 3, SFC Sibu and Sibu Marine Police Zone 5 confiscated 882.657kg of bird’s nests worth approximately RM2.5 million under the joint ‘Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah’.

According to SFC, four bird nests premises were inspected and found to have committed several offenses, such as operating without a licence and purchasing from illegal sources.