Snowdan: Beauty pageants key to promoting Sarawak tourism

KUCHING (May 10): Beauty pageants have played an integral role in promoting Sarawak’s tourism and economic growth.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan said this when officiating at the launch of Miss International Malaysia (Sarawak) at a hotel here today.

“The role of beauty pageants in promoting tourism and economic growth cannot be underestimated as they serve as platforms for showcasing Sarawak’s cultural heritage to the world,” he said.

“These pageants also provide opportunities for local businesses here to showcase their products and services to tourists who come during the events.

While showcasing the various aspects of Sarawak’s heritage and bringing people from different backgrounds together, he noted that economic growth could be fostered through increased business activities spurred by such events.

“The launch of Miss International Sarawak marks a milestone towards hosting more of such big events in the state and perhaps we may even play host to the next Miss International 2024,” said Snowdan.

“I am optimistic that under the leadership of Dato Raymond and Von Jolly Couture, we shall be on the right track,” he added.

Also present at the launch were Snowdan’s wife Datin Melinda Claudia Bucking-Lawan, Miss International Malaysia (Sarawak) state director Dato Raymond Jolly, Miss International Malaysia Giselle Tay representing Miss International Malaysia national director Jawad Khan and Plaza Merdeka Holding Sdn Bhd executive director cum Waterfront Hotel Management chief Datin Anriza Cordero.