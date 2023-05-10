SPM, STPM top-scoring Dayak students in Miri receive education incentives

MIRI (May 10): A total of 58 Dayak students from 18 secondary schools here received education incentives during an event held by the Gawai Dayak Miri Division Celebration Committee and Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) recently.

Among the total recipients,24 scored outstanding results in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination, while 34 excelled in their STPM 2021 examination.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis officiated at the event staged in Bintang Megamall Miri.

“The incentives are meant to encourage and motivated the Dayak students, who made excellent achievements in their SPM and STPM 2021,” said the organisers in a statement.

Also present to witness the ceremony were DBNA supreme council member Capt Bernard Idit and the event’s organising chairman Christopher Narang.