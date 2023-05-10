SUPP woman: S’wak DAP leaders not doing enough to bring issues to authorities

KUCHING (May 10): The Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) people’s representatives were seen to be criticising and actively posting on social media while visiting flood areas during heavy rain, but very little was done to convey Sarawak’s need to the relevant authorities, observed Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women chief Kho Teck Wan.

In contrast, she noted, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian brought serious issues and heavy weight entourage with him during his courtesy visit to the federal Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

“DAP’s visit to Sarawak Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) recently to discuss the Kuching flood mitigation project was attended only by (Sarawak) DAP chairman’s personal assistants and no other DAP people’s representatives were present,” she said in a statement.

She added Dr Sim’s courtesy visit to Nik Nazmi was arranged by the ministry’s deputy minister, Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

The objective of the courtesy visit was to discuss drainage and sewerage issues facing Sarawak on Feb 9, 2023.

Sarawak’s team led by Dr Sim brought up Sarawak DID’s delivery issues including the issuance of Notice of Change (NOC) for the Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB), as well as the RM150 million budget approved in 2018 which cost had since increased after Covid-19 pandemic.

Also in discussion were the Phase 2 flood mitigation plan (RTB) of RM1.6 billion that brought forward Phase 3 RTB’s allocation to RM778 million, as well as the state’s wish lists for coastal protection which will involve RM6.5 billion.

Dr Sim, she added, also brought up issues on the state’s sewerage projects – on the centralised sewerage connection coverage, the upgrading of sewerage system in Bintulu and the federal funding of 17 projects costing RM1.5 billion.

“Dr Sim highlighted PM Anwar’s statement where ‘Federal Government is fair and ‘adil’ to Sarawak’ during his courtesy visit. Therefore, it is only fair that many federal sewerage and irrigation projects in Sarawak be allocated adequate funds and priority to ensure on-time deliveries,” said Kho.

She said it was also reported that Nik Nazmi promised to bring Sarawak’s issues to the attention of the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in the cabinet meeting.

Accompanying Dr Sim on the courtesy visit to Nik Nazmi were Huang, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang and senior staff of the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.