Uggah upbeat on scheduled completion of Btg Paloh, Muara Lassa bridges

DARO (May 10): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah is optimistic that construction works on the Batang Paloh bridge project in Tanjung Manis and the Muara Lassa bridge project here will be completed by December next year.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development was on a visit to the two sites with his deputy Aidel Lariwoo, Semop assemblyman Datuk Abdullah Saidol and Daro assemblyman Shafiee Ahmad.

Joining them was Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yaw.

“We are visiting them to monitor the progress of their implementation. We want to ensure all outstanding projects are to be delivered as scheduled,” said Uggah.

Touching on the 1.7km-long Batang Paloh bridge costing RM298 million, he said the project was at 58.33 per cent completed – below the expected schedule of 63.88 per cent.

“It is facing a unique problem where ships, barges and others now and then would knock into its sixth and seventh pile caps in the river. Each time this happens, it affects the work flow as the contractor has to do the repairs.

“To resolve this problem, my ministry, the Public Works Department as well as the Resident’s and District Offices will meet with the relevant agencies soon. I am very confident we will have a solution.

“Then the contractor can work without further disruption for the bridge to be completed by December 2024.”

On the Muara Lassa bridge costing RM597 million, Uggah said he is pleased to note that the project, under contractor Pekerjaan Piasau Konkerit, is progressing well.

“It is on schedule but I hope they will take full advantage of the good weather in the next few months. This is the second longest bridge in the state at 2.43km long.

“This is one of the bridges that will transform the surrounding coastal areas. This is an effort by the state government under Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to try to upgrade infrastructure facilities in rural areas,” he said.

Uggah added that the two bridges were part of the coastal highway and the Second Trunk Road projects, costing a total of RM11 billion and financed wholly by the state government.

“The two bridges are part of the 11 bridges in the coastal highway and Second Trunk Road. All these are paid for by the alternative funding created by Abang Jo,” he said.