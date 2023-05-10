Unity Government will remain strong, says Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (May 10): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) believes the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will remain strong and inclusive, as it is supported by all the communities.

Its deputy chairman, Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan, said this to reporters when asked to comment on the current political development, where some parties are claiming that they have commanded enough support to oust the Unity Government.

“I am observing the current political development and I see this is stronger, supported by all the communities, inclusive, diverse and I think it will stay.

“GRS fully supports the Unity Government and believes the current development is not like four years ago. Situation is different because the Unity Government includes everybody.

“…and the anti-hop law also strengthens it,” he said.

When further asked about state elections in Peninsular Malaysia, Jeffrey said he is not interested to comment on it.

“We still have two more years in Sabah and we must finish that,” he added.