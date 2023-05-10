UTAR faculty sets standard for excellence in accounting, business education

KUALA LUMPUR (May 10): The Faculty of Accountancy and Management (FAM) is located in UTAR Sungai Long Campus. Run by a dedicated team of experienced academics, the rigorous curriculum is well received by the industry as evidenced by the high graduate employability.

FAM in UTAR enjoys a high reputation as a leading provider of accounting and business graduates in the business community.

FAM ensures close collaboration with the global academics and professional industries, making sure the students are exposed to state-of-the-art approaches. Students are also encouraged to participate in business competitions that provide practical real-life situations and scenarios to prepare them for the real world.

In addition, students also can participate in university societies to learn organisation and leadership skills. Students are provided the opportunity to participate in study tours and student exchange programmes, visit foreign universities or transfer credits, complete internships as consultants in local and international companies, and visit local and international organisations.

The Faculty offers a variety of programmes, including undergraduate (Accounting, International Business, Global Economics, Building and Property Management, Financial Technology), master’s by coursework (MBA, Corporate Governance and Real Estate Development), and master and Doctor of Philosophy programmes in Business and Management, which conducts research and development activities that are beneficial to the community.

These courses are recognised by the Malaysian government, professional organisations, and supported by the industry. In addition to Malaysian Qualifications Accreditation Agency (MQA) certification, it has also been accredited by relevant professional organisations such as British ACCA, British CIMA, Australian CPA, Malaysian CTIM, ICAEW, MIA, and MICPA.

For example, the Building and Property Management programme is also accredited by Valuers, Appraisers and Estate Agents and Property Managers (BOVAEP). In collaboration with REHDA Institute, renowned practitioners will be invited as keynote speakers to share practical skills and knowledge with Master of Real Estate Development (MRED) students. Students also get the opportunity to participate in seminars organized by REHDA to gain insight into the latest industry trends.

Overall, the Faculty of Accountancy and Management provides students with a solid foundation in business principles and practices, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business world. Most importantly, the graduates are well received and being prioritised in talent development by the industries.

For as low as RM309, students can enrol in UTAR foundation or undergraduate studies and enjoy a 100 per cent application fee waiver. In addition, UTAR is offering study grant of RM1,000 to students with sibling(s) currently studying or have completed studies at UTAR and to children of UTAR Alumni (terms and conditions apply).

For more information, visit www.study.utar.edu.my or send a WhatsApp message to 016-2233 557.