Witness not sure whether inmate conscious

KOTA KINABALU (May 10): The trial of nine prison wardens and a senior prison officer attached to the State Prisons Department Headquarters, who were jointly charged with killing an inmate, commenced at the High Court here on Wednesday.

On trial before Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin were Barry Jipmon, 30, Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25 and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

Their charge stated that they had allegedly murdered Shainal Mukhtar at the prison cell at Jalan Kepayan at about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

The first prosecution witness testified that he was not sure whether Shainal was conscious when he was brought to a hospital.

Erwind Gulis, 39, sat at the front seat of a vehicle throughout their journey to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1.

To a question under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, the witness said that he did not know whether there was CPR conducted on Shainal.

To another question, the corporal attached to the State Prisons Department Headquarters, explained that his role at that time was to take control at the emergency unit.

The witness testified that he was not sure whether Shainal was conscious when brought to the emergency unit as he could not see the treatment.

Erwind further testified that a doctor did not inform what was the cause of Shainal’s death.

When asked if he was given a photo of Shainal, could he identify him, the witness testified that “No”.

The 10 accused were represented by counsel PJ Perira, Hairul V. Othman and Dominic Chew.

The trial will resume on May 11.