Woman in Serian wounded in shooting, suspect in custody

KUCHING (May 10): A woman suffered injuries to her shoulder and right arm after she was shot by a male suspect with a shotgun at Mile 37 Jalan Kuching – Serian around 8.10am this morning.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis in a statement today said the victim, a 39-year-old woman, was brought to the Serian Hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspect, a 67-year-old man, was detained by the members of the public prior to the arrival of the police,” said Aswandy.

He added that the case is currently being investigated under Section 301 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

“We are currently investigating the motive of the shooting,” said Aswandy, adding that the suspect is currently being held at the Serian district police headquarters.

He also said police have recovered the shotgun that was used by the suspect in the shooting.

It was also revealed that the suspect and the victim are not blood related.