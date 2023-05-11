Armed men rob Stampin homeowner of RM20,000 cash, valuables 

KUCHING (May 11): Three armed men robbed a homeowner at Jalan Stampin Tengah here around 3.30am yesterday.

In a statement today, acting Kuching police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the suspects made off with the victim’s cash and valuables totalling around RM20,000.

“We are currently investigating and tracking down the suspects,” said Merbin.

He said anyone with information on the case or suspects can contact the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 397 of the same Code for robbery when armed or with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.