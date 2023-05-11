Body of crocodile attack victim found in Beluran

BELURAN (May 11): The body of a man was found on Thursday after he who was attacked by a crocodile at Sungai Rawong, Ladang Linbar 2, here.

A search and rescue team fished out the remains of Rudi Amiruddin, 28, from the river around 10.30am, about one kilometer from where he was reported missing on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the body had been handed to the Beluran police for further action.

It was reported that the victim and colleagues were cleaning near the river around 3.51pm on Tuesday.

When the victim went to the river to wash his hands and feet, the crocodile attacked and dragged him into the river.

He screamed for help but his colleagues could not save him.