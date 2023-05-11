Cops arrest man who attacked MPV, set it on fire in Batu Kawa 

KUCHING (May 11): Police have arrested a man who attacked a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and set in on fire in front of a commercial centre in Batu Kawa last night.

According to sources, the suspect was riding his motorcycle when he abruptly stopped and started to smash the MPV’s windshield around 10.15pm.

He then proceeded to set the vehicle, which displayed a foreign licence plate, on fire.

This left damage to the MPV’s front passenger door.

Three police personnel, who happened to be at a nearby eatery, saw the commotion and quickly apprehended the suspect.

The motive of the attack is still unclear.

Police have been contacted for more details.