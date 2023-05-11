Fahmi: TM termination notice relating to SSA in DNB won’t impact 5G implementation

KUALA LUMPUR (May 11): The termination of Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s share subscription agreement (SSA) with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) will not affect the implementation of the country’s 5G network, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that, as of April 30, the implementation of the 5G network in the country had reached 61.7 per cent.

“So, it’s (the 5G implementation) progressing and we expect to reach 80 per cent by the end of the year.

“When we reach 80 per cent, we will transition from a single wholesale network to dual network,” he said when met at the ‘Majlis Sekalung Budi with the Minister’ at Angkasapuri, here, today.

He said the telecommunication company’s announcement was in line with the terms of the agreement requiring them to inform Bursa Malaysia that the previous talks had ceased and all previously agreed points had been withdrawn.

“After the government announced a new direction for the development and implementation of the 5G network in Malaysia, thet had to inform Bursa Malaysia that the previous discussion has stopped and everything that was previously agreed upon has been withdrawn.

“However, new discussion will start. They (telco companies) can start the fresh discussion because the terms are different now,” he said, adding that a task force will also be formed to oversee the implementation process of the 5G network in the country.

Yesterday, TM Telekom Malaysia Bhd ™ issued a termination notice to (DNB, effective immediately, pursuant to the terms of the SSA to subscribe to a 20 per cent equity stake in DNB.

This was after the longstop date to fulfil all conditions precedents (CPs) under the SSA lapsed, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday. – Bernama