Friday, May 12
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»JKR S’wak director: Sibu Airport flyover to open before Gawai

JKR S’wak director: Sibu Airport flyover to open before Gawai

0
By Peter Boon on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

The almost-completed flyover at the roundabout to the Sibu Airport. – Photo via Facebook/JKR Sarawak

SIBU (May 11): The keenly awaited flyover at the roundabout to the Sibu Airport is set to be open to road users ahead of Gawai, said Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak director Richard Tajan.

“The flyover can be open (for road users) before Gawai,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

JKR Sarawak in a Facebook post on May 10 said the representative of the contractor for the flyover project has committed that the flyover will be opened to the public before the coming Gawai Dayak celebration.

This commitment was given by the representative during JKR Sarawak deputy director (Infrastructure) Cassidy Morris’ site visit to the flyover project site at the Sibu section (WPC07) of the Pan Borneo Highway that day.

During the visit, Cassidy had instructed the contractor to speed up the completion of the flyover.

He also reminded the contractor to ensure a good Traffic Management Plan (TMP) for the safety of road users.

Also present at the site visit were Pan Borneo Highway Central Zone manager Hashim Sahari, representatives from the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak Sdn Bhd management, project management consultants and contractors.

Recommended Posts