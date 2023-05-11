Kuching woman claims male teacher punched younger sister for wearing baju Melayu

KUCHING (May 11): A woman has claimed on Twitter that her younger sister was punched in the face by a male teacher for wearing a baju Melayu to a Hari Raya gathering at the secondary school here.

The woman with the Twitter handle [email protected]_ said the punch left her sister with a swollen face, leading them to file a police report.

“Update: we managed to lodge a police report jugak (too). Now planning to go to the hospital. I’m not home so I can’t help much and my mother is on umrah so my cousin is helping out,” she tweeted.

According to her, the teacher had initially complained about her sister’s clothing choice to other teachers, including the school’s disciplinary teacher, but no one else saw any reason to take action.

She also claimed the teacher had physically assaulted other students in the past.

The woman defended her sister’s choice of attire saying that wearing baju Melayu is part of Malay culture.

“She just liked the look of it so she wore it. Besides, throughout our culture memang (definitely) there are women wearing baju Melayu for purposes like tarian (dances) etc. It’s not exactly a new trend,” she opined.

As of 3pm, the woman’s Twitter thread, which was first posted at 7.31pm last night, had received over 346,000 views.

The police have been contacted for more information.

