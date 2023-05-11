MBKS mulls ban on plastic bags in supermarkets, grocery stores

KUCHING (May 11): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has announced its plan to end plastic bag use in supermarkets and grocery stores under its jurisdiction.

Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said this drastic measure looks into the needs of saving the environment, considering the fact that the customers still opt or ask for plastic bags upon checking out their grocery items.

“I know that some or maybe all supermarkets have partaken in the ‘No Plastic Bag’ campaign, but the real scenario is customers will be asked if they would like to have their shopping items packed in a plastic bag.

“Of course, the customers will readily pay additional RM0.20 for the plastic bag, and this defeats the purpose of the ‘No Plastic Bag’ campaign,” said Wee during a press conference here today.

Citing developed countries like Korea, he said that supermarkets or the grocery stores there do not provide their customers with plastic bags or reusable shopping bags.

“Instead, they have a lot of carton boxes used for canned food and fruit packaging stacked outside the stores, which you can use to carry your items.

Wee noted that the council had first implemented the ban on single-use plastic packaging on supermarkets and grocery stores in 2018, which led to the growing numbers of people using reusable shopping bags.

Despite this one good sign, he said there is still the tendency to heavily rely on the use of plastic bags.

“I think it is only a habit to have your items carried in plastic bags. Give the people time and I am sure they will be able to adapt.

“But first, we will have to stop supplying plastic bags and see how it goes from there,” he said, adding that the council will conduct talks with the stakeholders within its jurisdiction prior to the ban implementation on plastic bags.

“Hopefully, we will put an end to plastic bags use,” said Wee, concurring with the federal government’s move to ban the retail use of plastic bags across all business sectors nationwide by 2025.

This was announced by Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad recently.

Meanwhile, on the ban on plastic straws, Wee said MBKS has from time to time conducted inspections on the eateries or hawker centres under the MBKS jurisdiction, to ensure that it is complied with.

“We have given them enough time since last year. I think we have given more than enough time to accommodate them.

“So far so good, I have been going to other areas and of course, there are three or four outlets that are reported to be still using plastic straws and I appreciate the public’s information and feedback,” he said.

Food and beverage operators in areas under the jurisdiction of MBKS could risk having their licence revoked if found to still be using plastic straws, he added.