Miri City Council embarks on ‘international links’ to lure tourists to the Resort City

MIRI (May 11): The Miri City Council (MCC) is ready to do more under its tourism strategy, to lure tourists to visit this Resort City.

This effort is being held in conjunction with the 18th anniversary of Miri City Day, said mayor Adam Yii.

“Miri achieved city status in May 20, 2005 and we are indebted to the farsightedness and great efforts of the local leaders in transforming this town into a city,” Yii told a press conference at Miri City Hall yesterday.

For 18 years, Yii, also Pujut assemblyman, said the MCC had received firm support from the government, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and the local communities, in laying the foundation and nurturing the city into what it is today.

The city council, he added, was grateful the various stakeholders had shared the common vision of transforming this city into a green and smart city, thus making Miri the most liveable resort city with an emphasis on sustainable developments and the protection of the environment.

“In celebrating the 18th anniversary, we must all embark on ‘international links’ to promote our tourism industry abroad.

“MCC, with its team of councillors and administrators, has pledged to make things happen and realise our vision,” Yii added.

Meanwhile, several activities have been lined up for the 18th anniversary celebrations.

They include the raising of the flag, followed by MCCs open day at the city hall on May 20.

Exhibition booths, and food and drinks stalls would also be set up at the hall while various stage performances would be staged to entertain the visitors.

Members of the public would be able to participate in various fun activities such as colouring and fancy dress competitions, zumba, poco-poco and aerobic exercise.

The city day dinner would be held at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club on May 28.

Yii said that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited as the guest-of-honour and officiate at the dinner.

MCC acting secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek, its open day organising chairman councilor Ernest Goh and several councilors were also present at the press conference.