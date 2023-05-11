No plans to increase zakat fitrah, says Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak GM

SIBU (May 11): There is no plan to increase the rate of zakat fitrah (personal tithe) in Sarawak, said Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie.

He said the state has been using the RM7 set per head for six to seven years now.

“The rate is set based on the price of one ‘gantang Baghdad’ of rice which is equivalent to 2.7kg. That is the sharia way of counting it.

“We have been using the current rate for six to seven years now, and we use it based on shariah law.

“If the price of rice increases, the rate will go up. But so far the government is making sure the price of rice is at a stable level,” he told reporters during TBS Customers’ Day held at the Sibu Islamic Complex here yesterday.

Abang Mohd Shibli also disclosed that they have collected a total of RM228,000 in zakat fitrah from over 30,000 Muslims in Sibu alone this year.

He considered the amount as satisfactory.

“It means the level of awareness among Muslims to pay zakat has increased,” he said.

He added that about 1,400 people including non-Muslims attended the event.

They were served with a variety of local delicacies including ‘kek lapis’ and sate.