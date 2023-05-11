Police seek relatives of man found dead at Kuching bus stop

KUCHING (May 11): Police here are calling for the next of kin of a man who was found dead at a Jalan Utama bus stop yesterday to help identify him.

In a statement, acting police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said a member off the public found the man unconscious at the scene around 6.50am.

“Paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) declared that the deceased had died at the scene within the past 24 hours,” said Merbin.

He said no personal documents were found on the body, which was shirtless and only clad in brown shorts.

According to him, the deceased was estimated to be between 45 and 50 years old, 165cm tall, and weighed 60kg.

The body is currently at the SGH forensics department for further action.

Merbin added police found no evidence of foul play and have classified the case as sudden death.

Those who have a family member or friend matching the description missing can call the Kuching district police headquarters on 082-244444 or case investigating officer Sgt Major Siti Mariam on 016-4461345.