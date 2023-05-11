Premier: S’wak needs to produce 6,000 technicians, technologists to achieve 2025 goal

KUCHING (May 11): Sarawak needs to produce another 6,000 technicians and technologists to achieve its target to register 10,000 certified technologists by 2025, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Citing the latest statistics, the Premier said 3,291 technologists have been produced in Sarawak.

According to him, the state requires these professionals to drive institutions, keep factories running smoothly, help farmers to produce more yield, ensure efficiency of machinery, and drive innovation forward.

“Our vision is for Sarawak to be at the forefront of IR 5.0. For instance, with the establishment of the first full-scale industrial research capacity university in Southeast Asia, as part of the Sarawak Smart City development.

“But the state’s technological endeavour needs professional talents to deliver their service especially to the industry. Realising this, the state targets to register 10,000 technicians and technologists in Sarawak by 2025.

“In Sarawak, we have 1,961 graduate technologists, 461 qualified technicians,722 professional technologists, 147 certified technicians, so we have a total of 3,291 technologists. Meaning, we need another 6,000 technologists by 2025,” he said when opening the Malaysian Board of Technologists Borneo (MBOT) Symposium at the Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

He acknowledged it would be difficult to fulfil that figure by 2025 but stressed the state must have the required number of technologists by 2030.

Abang Johari said despite being the backbone of all economies, highly skilled talents such as technologists and technicians were often overlooked.

This has resulted in a shortage in many crucial industries, which hampered the state’s capability to be more competitive and productive, he said.

“In all industries, we need professions such as engineers and researchers before we can produce any technology or services.

“However, technologists and technicians are often overlooked. That is why I am fully supportive of any initiatives that enhance the capacity of technologists and technicians in Sarawak,” he said, adding concerted efforts are necessary to ensure the state can achieve developed status.

He said industry players, educational and skills development institutions, as well as government agencies must work together to promote and develop technological talents.

Abang Johari also called on trade associations and societies to play their role in this journey.