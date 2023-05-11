PSB Kumang Gawai contest offers RM5,000 for the winner

KUCHING (May 11): Ladies wanting to participate in the Gawai Dayak 2023 ‘Kumang Gawai’ contest organised by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) are encouraged to register themselves between May 8 and 23.

The event chairman Wilson Entabang, who is also PSB Youth chief, said attractive prizes await the winners.

The event, themed ‘Anak Sarawak Mansang Sereta’, will be held at Kingwood Hotel in Sibu on June 17.

The first prize for the Kumang category is RM5,000; first runner-up (Lulong) RM3,000; and second runner-up (Selinggar Matahari) RM2,000.

Seven other winners (4th to 10th) will take home RM500 each.

There are subsidiary titles, such as the contestant with the Best Costume who will take home RM500 and the most popular ‘Kumang TikTok’ (RM300).

Those wanting to participate are urged to come and register themselves, and in their traditional costume. Call Elsiy Tinggang (012-6016637); Wong Hie Ping (016-8668828) and Dorothy Michael (012-8814898) to register.

The secretariat also accepts online registration by using the organiser’s QR Code provided.