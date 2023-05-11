Sape Junior 2023 finalists out to uphold Sarawak’s artistic heritage via performance

KUCHING (May 11): Many participants of the inaugural ‘Sape Junior 2023’, a competition programme by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Sarawak, see the performing as being more than just a musical instrumental skill.

For Martinus Njok Sebi, it has now become a responsibility that he and fellow players must uphold as part of Sarawak’s invaluable artistic heritage.

The 21-year-old Mirian, who is of Iban-Kenyah parentage, said it was that sense of responsibility that drove him to sign up for competition.

“I am a Kenyah Lepo Tau from Long Moh in Ulu Baram.

“At first, I saw playing the sape’ as a skill that was fun to have, but now, I see it from a different perspective – one that urges me to keep my cultural heritage alive, especially in upholding the originality of sape music.

“By entering this competition, I would be able to keep doing what I’m passionate about.

“I’m so thankful to become one of the finalists and able to compete in the finals this Saturday.

“This is another big achievement for me,” Martinus, who is currently studying music at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), told The Borneo Post here when met after a press conference on the programme, here on Monday.

Adding on, the youth hailed his grandfather Lian Balan as ‘a sape grandmaster’.

Another finalist of ‘Sape Junior 2023’ is Aeron Junior Ibas, who is of Iban-Bidayuh parentage.

When asked about his feeling upon having made the cut for the grand showdown, the 18-year-old was ‘elated for being chosen, despite his young age’.

To a question about him playing the stringed musical instrument most identifiable to the Orang Ulu community in Sarawak, Aeron said it was simply because sape music could make him ‘feeling calm’.

“It was 2013 – I was lying on the sofa and browsing the net, when I was recommended by YouTube to watch a video clip of Sada Borneo, so I did.

“On the screen, I could see the group playing sape. I then remembered that I had a sape at home – a thought came: ‘Why don’t I learn how to play it’.

“I then began learning how to play sape by watching other videos on YouTube, mostly those of my idol Hallan Hashim and his fellow members of Sada Borneo.

“I never attended any sape workshop, as there’s currently none in Limbang where I am living with my family now,” said Aeron, who is eyeing to further his studies in law.

For Sibu native Stanford Rayan Sidi, he vowed to perform his best during the final.

“After this, I am so looking forward to playing the sape on other stages.

“Of course, every finalist wants to win, including myself, and to have his own chance to shine.

“However, if that was not the case for me in this competition, I would continue to work hard and showcase my talent through other platforms in the future.

“That said, my only hope is to bring sape to a higher level so that everyone could ‘get closer to’ this amazing instrument,” said the 25-year-old technician.

Stanford, who is of Kayan-Iban parentage, said in his village in Sibu, sape-playing would be regarded as ‘a must-have’ at any event, especially the traditional ones such as a wedding reception.

When asked about things that might set him apart from the other finalists, Stanford replied: “I have the ability to perform both traditional and contemporary tunes, using only one sape.”

Meanwhile, Ferderick Maldini said Sape Junior 2023 would be his last chance to showcase his talent on a grand stage.

“So I’m taking this opportunity to make a comeback – perhaps for the last time.

“The heat is on for the final showdown this Saturday, as there will be a fierce competition between us.

“Having said that, I see Sape Junior 2023 as being more of a show for us than a competition, as all the contestants are my friends,” said the 25-year-old Bidayuh.

Ferderick, who used to play piano and guitar for the church in Kampung Kopit, Peninjau in Bau District, now has his own YouTube channel, ‘Sapek Guru’.

This platform involves him entertaining his subscribers, numbering at 300 at the moment, with his cover-renditions of various songs, as well as making educational content related to sape.

Six finalists will battle it out in the Sape Junior 2023 finale, to be staged at the Auditorium P Ramlee of RTM Sarawak here, this Saturday.

The show will also feature renowned performing artistes, Bob Yusof and Noraniza Idris.

Commencing at 9pm, the broadcast will also be aired live on TV2, RTM Klik app and RTM Sarawak’s official Facebook page.