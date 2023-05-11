Short-term rates set to remain stable on BNM operations

KUALA LUMPUR (May 11): Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM42.10 billion in the conventional system and RM22.43 billion in Islamic funds.

Today, the central bank will conduct two RM1 billion conventional money market tenders, each one for seven days and 14 days respectively, as well as a RM100 million Commodity Murabahah Programme tender for 32 days.

BNM will also call for three Qard tenders, comprising a RM1.5 billion tender for seven days, a RM900 million tender for 14 days, as well as a RM400 million tender for 21 days.

The central bank also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and Collateralised Commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4pm, it will conduct up to RM39.1 billion conventional overnight tender and RM18.5 billion for Murabahah overnight tender. — Bernama