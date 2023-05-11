Sibu Hospital director debunks myths on the dos and don’ts to beat the heat

SIBU (May 11): Advice on how to beat the heat, including avoiding cold water when a person is overheated, has been spreading like wildfire as the days become hotter but are they just old wives tales?

Utusan Borneo, The Borneo Post’s sister daily, spoke to Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu today to find out if there are any truths to some advice that are commonly shared.

He said it was not true that one cannot drink cold water or take a cold bath suddenly when their body temperature is too hot.

“Heatstroke occurs when the body overheats and the body cannot cool down. The myth that said not to drink cold water or shower suddenly is wrong because it will worsen the condition of the body from heat exhaustion to heat stroke which can be fatal.”

He also said it was a myth that people should not eat durian or spicy food during hot weather for fear that they will increase their body temperature.

“The myth about heaty and spicy food is also incorrect. Eat moderately. Some foods may make you thirsty, such as heaty foods. So practice the habit of drinking sufficient water to hydrate the body.”

Similarly, he denied that consuming mung beans and drinking barley water will help to reduce body temperature.

“The myth about mung beans and barley water is the teaching of the elders. The main way to prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke is to avoid activities under the sun and drink plenty of water.

“Scientifically, the best drink is boiled drinking water. Keep the body hydrated by drinking at least eight glasses a day based on the body needs,” he said.

Dr Nanthakumar said the public should get the right advice from doctors and health workers such as nurses on the best ways to prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

He added that they also can refer or obtain information from verified sources such as from the Health Ministry.

“Always investigate the truth of these myths and do not accept them blindly.”

Dr Nanthakumar said it was important for the public to know the symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

“If you have these symptoms, go to the nearest clinic and hospital immediately. Avoid outdoor activities and keep the body hydrated by drinking plenty of boiled water,” he said.

He explained that heatstroke occurs when the body’s mechanism to lower the body temperature has been compromised.

“This will cause body temperature to rise which can lead to organ failure such as the brain, nerves, heart, lungs and so on. This can be fatal if treatment is delayed,” he warned.