Sibu pick-up truck driver killed in crash along Jln Bintulu-Sibu

BINTULU (May 11): A 65-year-old pickup truck driver was killed after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a car along Jalan Bintulu-Sibu today.

The deceased was identified as Hu Seih Hing from Sibu.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said they were notified about the collision at 8.09am.

He said firefighters from Bintulu fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, they found the pickup truck driver was still trapped in his vehicle, which had overturned in the middle of the road.

“Bomba team managed to extricate the victim’s body from the wreckage using a rescue tool, while the driver of the other vehicle was sent to hospital by a member of the public,” he said.

Wan Kamaruddin added the 30-year-old car driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.