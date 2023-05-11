Singapore Foreign Minister: Code of Conduct for South China Sea draft at second reading

SINGAPORE (May 11): Negotiators are currently on the second reading of the draft text of the Code of Conduct (COC) on South China Sea, according to Singapore Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

“In-person negotiations on the COC for the South China Sea had resumed last May, after delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Balakrishnan in his written reply to parliamentary question by Member of Parliament Gan Thiam Poh.

Gan asked whether the minister can provide an update on the progress of the negotiation and finalisation of the COC for the South China Sea that is being drawn up by Asean and China.

“Singapore will continue to work towards an effective and substantive COC that is in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and that safeguards the rights and interests of all parties in South China Sea,” added Balakrishnan.

To another question by Alex Yam Ziming whether there are any Singaporeans known to be in Sudan; and what is being done to provide them with assistance to evacuate from the country, Balakrishnan said “there are currently no Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA)-registered Singaporeans in Sudan.”

Citing a statement issued by his ministry dated April 27, Balakrishnan said that “two Singaporean families, comprising 14 Singaporeans and a family member, were safely evacuated from Khartoum, Sudan to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with assistance from the governments of Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.”

“The Singapore government reiterates its deepest appreciation to the three governments for facilitating the safe evacuation of our citizens,” said Balakrishnan in the reply. — Bernama