Ugak wants construction of proposed ICQS complex at Tapak Megah hastened

KAPIT (May 11): Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sarawak and Sabah Affairs, Special Function) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong hopes both the federal and state governments give priority to hasten the construction of the proposed Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) complex at Tapak Megah, Ulu Baleh.

This is in view that Indonesia’s CIQS complex at the (Sarawak-Kalimantan) border near Long Nawang is expected to be completed in August this year, the Hulu Rajang member of Parliament said.

“The Indonesian government has constructed their CIQS near to Long Nawang near the international border between Sarawak and Kalimantan. For safety and security reasons, I hope our federal and state governments expedite the construction of our CIQS at Tapak Megah soonest possible,” he told The Borneo Post.

“Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara is only 450 kilometres from Kapit. When the administrative centre is moved to Nusantara by 2026, it is projected that there will be 30 to 40 million people there.

“We have to be prepared for the influx of people from the other side coming to Kapit by having a proper CIQS. Bear in mind, we have three important hydro dams within the proximity, namely Bakun, Murum and Baleh.

“Safety and security are our main concern. We don’t want foreigners to enter the country freely, illegally which pose security threats,” Ugak said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Kapit Resident Galong Luang said there is urgent need to have a CIQS complex at Tapak Megah to safeguard the state’s security, to monitor illegal border crossing, smuggling activities and as early preparation to tap the anticipated business opportunities when Nusantara (Samarinda) becomes the new capital of Indonesia.

“Tapak Megah is the gateway to Long Nawang in Indonesia with a population of about 5,000. They have an airport and army camp.

“We should have a permanent border post manned by the General Operations Force (PGA) to look after the security of three major state assets in Kapit Division – the Bakun, Murum and Baleh hydroelectric dams close to one another,” he said, adding, currently, the PGA is stationed at Merirai, Baleh which is 170 kilometres away from the border.

He said the ICQS complex is also to effectively stop the smuggling of essential items from Kapit to Long Nawang, Indonesia which is only 23 kilometres from Tapak Megah.

Recently, Ugak led a high-level delegation to visit Tapak Megah. They also paid a courtesy call on the Kecamatan Kayan Hulu, Malinau District, East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The team comprised Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, Deputy Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, Federal State Secretary Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hasan, Brigadier-General Ahmad Norziaini Badrun, state Deputy Minister Datuk Liwan Lagang who is Belaga assemblyman, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon and Baleh assemblyman Nicholas KudiJantai,

Others in the team were Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Deputy Resident Robert Liman, Bukit Mabong district officer Calvin Linggong, Belaga district officer Bidah Lujah, Belaga police chief DSP Rohana Nanu and Kapit acting police chief ASP Anthony Apui.