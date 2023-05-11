Wee: Batu Kitang dog-bite victim dies, eighth rabies fatality in Sarawak for 2023

KUCHING (May 11): A 50-year-old man from Kampung Bumbok, Jalan Batu Kitang has died after being bitten by a rabid dog.

He was the eighth rabies fatality in the state for this year.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng revealed the man passed away at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) around 3.30pm yesterday.

“Sadly, yesterday, there’s one person been bitten and has already passed away. There were previously seven rabies deaths, so plus one more,” he told reporters when met at the Solid Waste Management and Improvement Workshop here today.

The man was bitten on the left arm by a stray dog at his home on April 3.

Wee said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) prioritises human life and as such has carried out joint operations to catch stray dogs and curb the spread of rabies.

“We totally understand the feeling of certain groups of people having the love for their pets and all that. We want to make it very clear that the joint operation between councils is to catch stray dogs, the dogs without owners.

“They’ve (dogs) been moving around in the city areas, all those common areas like the parks where people exercise and all that,” he said.

He denied accusations of MBKS personnel breaking into homes to catch dogs.

Wee pointed out such accusations have gone viral on social media, which is unfair as the council is striving to stop the spread of the disease because cases are on the rise.

“When you start to share and all that, it has a very big impact you know. Do you think that we kill the dogs for fun?” he asked.

He pointed out MBKS has joined forces with Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) on joint operations in six areas to carry out stray dogs catching, vaccination, and neutering drives together with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

“I think there are a lot of things that need to be sorted out. Don’t go pointing fingers at each other. The most important is to solve the problem. Don’t panic the people, and don’t accuse people for the things that we did not do,” he said.

Wee also shared that the latest reported dog bite attack occurred on May 8.

He said two SGH medical personnel were bitten by a dog at the hospital’s compound.

The dog was subsequently captured by the authorities at 9.35pm the same night.

One of the victims is a medical doctor, while the other is an SGH support staff member.

Wee said both victims have been treated for rabies.

Prior to that, on April 30, nine people were bitten at an eatery in BDC by a black dog.

The rabid dog was subsequently caught by the authorities.

All the nine victims have been treated and are doing fine without requiring hospitalisation.