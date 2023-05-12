74 photos taken for e-hailing driver murder case

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): A witness told the High Court here on Friday that seven sets of photos containing 74 pieces of photos were taken for the case of an e-hailing driver allegedly murdered by one of his passengers four years ago.

Sergeant major Yusnijar Rikasah, who was a former police photographer at the Tuaran police station, told Justice Leonard David Shim that the photos included those of police placing crime scene tapes where the dead body of the driver was found and collection of exhibits.

“Those photos which were 14 pieces were taken by me on May 28, 2019,” said the witness under examination-in-chief by the prosecution.

To a question, Yusnijar testified that apart from the 14 photos, she also took 21 exhibit photos, 11 photos where the suspect led police to where the driver’s dead body was dumped, two pieces of suspect’s photos, eight photos on seizure of exhibits from the suspect’s house, six photos on the suspect pointing a car at the roadside of Jalan Marabahai and 12 photos of a car used by the driver.

She said that these photos were taken between May 28 and 29, 2019 except the photos of the suspect pointing a car at the roadside of Jalan Marabahai which were snapped on July 2, 2020.

Government-assigned counsel Mohd Ari Nadzrah Abd Rahman, who represented Arsit Indanan, 23, raised objections twice on tendering of several photos to court on the grounds that the photos taken were not in accordance to Section 90A of the Evidence Act 1950.

The counsel argued that those photos did not have declaration certificates as per Section 90A of the said Act 1950.

However, the prosecution submitted that the witness was the one who took those photos, including taking out the photos from a camera and printed them.

The court then overruled both the objections raised by Arsit’s counsel.

To another question, the witness testified that those photos which she did not prepare declaration certificates were taken using a digital camera and she also printed the photos.

Under cross examination by Arsit’s counsel, the witness agreed to a suggestion that she did not prepare declaration certificates for several photos.

The witness explained that she did not prepare the certificates because when she was assigned to take those photos, she only came as an assistant.

To a question, she explained that she was not informed that those photos would be tendered in court as evidence.

Arsit, who is a Filipino, was accused of murdering Muhammad Hanafiee Jaffar, 27, inside a car at the roadside of Jalan Marabahai in Tuaran on May 25, 2019 after he allegedly booked Grab to go to a destination in Tuaran.

Another passenger was Arsit’s best friend Amru Al Asy Japri who had testified in court against him as the first witness for the prosecution.

The alleged offence was under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, a police forensic officer testified that 12 exhibits were collected from the scene where the dead body of the driver was found.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, Inspector Nur Syamimi Mohd Yusoff explained that the 12 exhibits were a MyKad, a backpack, a laptop, an ATM card, a handphone, a pair of slippers, a T-shirt, a short pants, a wallet, car floor mats, a pair of scissors and a piece of white cloth.

The trial will resume on July 26-28.