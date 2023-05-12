8 sworn in as political secretaries to Premier of Sarawak

KUCHING (May 12): Eight individuals were sworn-in as Political Secretaries to the Premier of Sarawak in a ceremony held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

According to Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), all of them were sworn-in before Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The swearing-in ceremony was led by Maurice Joannes Giri from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), who was reappointed as political secretary.

Also taking the oath were Roseline Mapong Sabai and Bell Aggan Bernard Aggan from PBB; Kho Teck Wan, Kua Jack Seng and Angellie Stephen Raja from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Rosaline Neging and Pandang Semat from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Law and Custom), Jefferson Jamit Unyat and chief political secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.