Association wants Bintulu as host for muaythai in Sukma XXI

KUCHING (May 12): The Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) will be submitting a proposal to the Sarawak Government to make Bintulu the venue for muaythai competition in Sukma XXI next year.

PMNS president Jumaat Ibrahim said this is because the association does not only want to promote muaythai in Kuching but also other towns/cities such as Bintulu, Sibu, Kapit and Miri.

“Muaythai is not all about Kuching…we want to promote other places in Sarawak and we want the sport to develop all over the state.

“We are hoping that the government will seriously consider our proposal as our Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has mentioned before that he want to see Sukma events spread out all over the state,” Jumaat said when met at the introductory session of fighters for the TYT Cup Muaythai Championship at the Kuching Waterfront Ampitheatre on Thursday night (May 11).

On preparations for Sukma Sarawak 2024, Jumaat said the TYT Cup Muaythai Championship is one of the tournaments that PMNS will use to identify new talents and potential fighters for the state Sukma squad.

“We will be organising many more other tournaments in other towns for the same objective,” he added.

“We are looking forward to maintaining our performance in Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) and for the last two editions in Perak 2018 and MSN KL 2022, we won two gold medals in each Sukma.

“I hope more of our muaythai fighters will train hard and go on to be world beaters,” said Jumaat who was also pleased to note how muaythai had progressed over the years.

“Nobody knows about muaythai in Sarawak 15 years ago and even Sarawakians do not know what muaythai is about.

“There were some youngsters who are so interested in muaythai but had no place to go. They came to me and that is why I set up PMNS and we have trained not only fighters but also the medical team and referees.

“Currently, we have more than 5,000 muaythai trainees and enthusiasts and some of them have achieved world standard by winning at international tournaments and putting Sarawak on the world muaythai map,” he said.