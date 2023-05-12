Coldplay’s Malaysian concert tickets on sale May 16, touted as most expensive topping at RM3,088

KUALA LUMPUR (May 12): Tickets for British band Coldplay’s Malaysian November 22 concert go on sale next week with the pre-sale set on Tuesday, May 16, and the general sale a day later at 10am on both days.

In a statement issued via social media, organiser Live Nation Malaysia said there would be three VIP packages to choose from — Ultimate Experience, My Universe and Higher Power.

Price for the Ultimate Experience is set at RM3,088 that entitles the purchaser to a RM1,288 seated ticket, backstage tour and stage access for photo opportunity.

There will also be a dedicated entrance to the venue Bukit Jalil National Stadium, custom merchandise, specially designed Coldplay gift items and access to merchandise counters.

Meanwhile, My Universe and Higher Power package purchasers are entitled to RM1,288 and RM658 tickets respectively aside from dedicated entrance, specially designed Coldplay gift items and access to merchandise counters.

Besides the three packages, there are also seven other categories of tickets with the retail price ranging between RM1,288 and RM228.

The price for the Ultimate Experience package, touted to be the highest in the history of concerts in Malaysia, prompted fans to gasp.

Facebook seller Fazlie Nordin cheekily asked if anyone wants to buy a kidney.

“I’ve got a seller,” he wrote in the comment of Live Nation Malaysia’s page which elicited 14 reactions.

The pre-queueing system will start at 9am, one hour before the ticket goes on sale here, here or on the GoLive Ticketing App. — Malay Mail