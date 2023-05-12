KOTA KINABALU (May 12): A new and innovative four-year programme, funded by the European Union and led by the Semporna Islands Project and WWF-Malaysia, was launched during a collaborative and productive stakeholder workshop held in Semporna on May 9–10.

Community Action for Fish-Bomb-Free Semporna Seas is bringing together a diverse range of people and organisations to protect marine resources and ensure people’s well-being now and into the future.

The programme recognises the need for incentives and community action to drive behaviour change, combined with effective detection of fish bombing incidents.

Technical innovation and community engagement in sustainable livelihood programmes form the basis of the planned actions.

Alongside concerted efforts to stop the fish bombing that destroys marine life, the programme will be providing skills and training in culture and ocean farming of giant clams and abalone.

Another part of the programme will not only tackle the huge issue of plastic pollution in the Semporna area but open up opportunities for recycling and repurposing the waste into products with value.

At least 10 Semporna Seas Community Action Groups are to be established throughout the area to take these initiatives forward.

In a personal message to the organising message, the District Officer of Semporna, Alexander Liew, had welcomed the new programme: “Semporna’s coral reefs are amongst the most important in Malaysia and the area’s marine resources are of immense value. We strongly support this local initiative to stop destructive fishing, properly care for the marine environment and bring benefits to local communities.”

The purpose of the workshop was to bring together local stakeholders to discuss their potential engagement with the project and how everyone could work together to contribute to its success.

Sofia Binti Johari, Project Coordinator of the Community Action for Fish-Bomb-Free Semporna Seas programme, said: “Fifty-three people representing 14 organisations, including from the local government, voluntary groups, community leaders, nonprofits, and the tourism sector, came together for a full conference day of sharing plans and developing ideas. After that we spent a day visiting key island locations where some of the programme activities will be taking place.”

At the islands of Kulapuan and Omadal, the group met with local leaders and community members, including women and youth, to introduce the programme and obtain feedback about the formation of action groups.

Puan Roziah from a women’s group on Omadal welcomed support to create awareness on the value of plastic.

She said, “We really want to clean up our island and at the same time bring in some income by recycling plastics.”

A visit was also made to Bohey Dulang Island to see where rare and valuable giant clams and abalone will be bred before being established in ocean nurseries run by local communities. Here, solar units are about to be installed, to ensure that the hatchery is run in an environmentally-sustainable way.

Following the two-day engagement, efforts are focussing on developing and launching the first of the Semporna Seas Community Action Groups.

The purpose of these Action Groups is to provide an active platform for communities to come together, spread the word about the negative impact of fish bombing on the environment and their livelihoods, and get involved in positive actions to bring this practice to an end.

People will be trained and provided with the necessary equipment to safely monitor and report fish bomb incidents in their area.

In parallel with community reporting, the programme is deploying fish bomb sensors that detect when bombs are used and provide information to enforcement agencies.

The Community Action Groups will also be focal points for activities that provide local people with new skills and livelihood opportunities. In the coming months, once the hatchery at Bohey Dulang has been upgraded to full operational capacity, representatives from neighbouring Action Groups will be invited to join hands-on training courses in culture and ocean farming techniques.

The ultimate aim is to establish giant clam eco-gardens, providing new tourism-orientated livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Abalone production for consumption and sale will also be established as a community venture, bringing direct benefits to those involved.

Additionally, the Community Action Groups will be introduced to the plastic neutral concept and to kick start its implementation. The groups will engage with schools, local authorities and other stakeholders particularly women and youth to identify appropriate local hubs for collection and sorting of plastics.

People will be trained in collecting and segregating waste which is part of the plastic neutral concept.

In addition, new mechanical sintering technologies for repurposing plastic will be explored. The aim is to ensure plastic production is balanced by recovery and removal.