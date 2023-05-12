Consider S’wak’s geographical, demographic uniqueness when considering new fire station requests, Dr Sim tells Putrajaya

KUCHING (May 12): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has appealed to the federal government to take into account Sarawak’s geographical spread and demographic uniqueness when considering the request to build new fire stations in the state.

He said the issue had been discussed for several years by the previous Minister-in-charge, but till now no fruitful results have been achieved.

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak’s Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, had also asked the state Bomba to prepare a cost benefit analysis and a Build of Quantity for proposed new fire stations for special consideration.

“Ultimately, the goal is to achieve better fire protection and service coverage for the whole Sarawak,” he said after a courtesy call to the federal Minister for Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming on Thursday (May 11).

During the 75-minutes courtesy call, Dr Sim alongside the delegation from Sarawak also requested for more affordable housing projects in the state especially under Projek Perumahan Rakyat programme.

Aside from that, the delegates also requested for more funding for the RM11 million Program Penyelenggaraan Perumahan, and for the Syarikat Perumahan Nasional Berhad and federal Ministry of Local Government Development to expedite the settlements of outstanding claims.

Among those joining the Sarawak delegation are Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government (Local Government) Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil; Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government (Public Health and Housing) Michael Tiang; and Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman.