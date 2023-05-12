DBKU assures association of commitment in promoting, developing muaythai in Kuching

KUCHING (May 12): The Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) is committed to helping the Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) promote and develop the sport here.

Datuk Bandar of Kuching North Datu Junaidi Reduan hailed DBKU as a strategic partner of PMNS, in view of it having helped the association in the organisation of the TYT Cup Muaythai Championships every year since it started in 2013 as the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup.

“I understand that this tournament is the seventh run by PMNS since it started in 2013, a brainchild of then-chief minister Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“It continues until now as the TYT Cup, and has received encouraging participation from local and foreign fighters every time it is held,” said Junaidi in his speech for the ‘Introduction of Fighters-TYT Cup 2023’ ceremony at Kuching Waterfront Ampitheathre on Thursday.

In this year’s championships, more than 200 local and international participants are eyeing for winning titles, including those up for grabs in the semi-pro and pro bouts.

Running until tomorrow, the event is hosting foreign teams from Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Cambodia, Yemen and Morocco comprising 24 fighters, coaches and crew members.

Adding on, Junaidi said the DBKU had also been collaborating with other sports associations.

“The field of sports is one of DBKU’s priority policies as we strive to create a fit and healthy community.

“Moreover, through the organisation of this tournament, it can boost the tourism sector in Sarawak; thus, helping to restore the state’s economy, which was affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“On the part of the Sarawak government, the tourism sector is also very important and is one of the cores in the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) meant towards transforming the state into advanced status by 2030.”

Among those present at the event were principal assistant secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Nasir Lariwoo, and PMNS president Jumaat Ibrahim.