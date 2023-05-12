Dr Abd Rahman: M’sia’s tallest flagpole project in Kuching 25.2 pct complete

KUCHING (May 12): The construction of the country’s tallest flagpole here is 25.2 per cent complete, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The minister in charge of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Deputy Minister II of Utility and Telecommunication said the construction was 7.02 per cent ahead of schedule.

“Precise engineering is implemented to erect the flagpole. Precision is very important because everything needs to be done precisely,” he said at a press conference after a visit to the flagpole site near Fort Margherita here today.

He said the construction of this project is not easy because of its location and time frame as it is expected to be completed this year in time to mark Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence.

“The flagpole will be a symbol of sovereignty, patriotism, unity, and pride of Sarawak, apart from being the state’s new landmark as the tallest flagpole in Malaysia.

“The location of the flagpole at the centre of Kuching and in the vicinity of the State Legislative Assembly Complex is strategic as it can be seen from all angles.

“It is situated in front of the Kuching Waterfront which is a tourist hotspot and where many local and international events are held,” he said.

He added that the flagpole would be accessible to visitors through many angles and the access road will be more user-friendly in the future as the current road is only a temporary route.

“Maybe, we will propose to DBKU and the state government to build a permanent road to make it easier for people to visit this place. We want this place to be accessible.

“There are many giant flagpoles around the world. It is only unique in Sarawak as it is close to the river bank, while other countries place them in the middle of a field,” he added.

Meanwhile, when The Borneo Post asked about which private organisation had funded the flagpole project as its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Dr Abdul Rahman responded that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will make the announcement at a later date.

For the record, the Sarawak Premier’s Office in February said that the RM30 million project is funded by the private sector as part of their CSR initiative.

The flagpole will be 99 metres tall, four metres higher than the nation’s current tallest flagpole at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur, weighing more than 120 metric tonnes.

Dr Abdul Rahman added that the size of the flag that would be flown is 312.5 square metres (25m x 12.5m), and the flag would be changed monthly.

He also disclosed that the project cost at the moment is about RM28 million.

Among others who were present at the site were KKB Engineering Sdn Bhd founder, chairman and group managing director Dato Sri Kho Kak Beng, DBKU mayor Datu Junaidi Reduan and DBKU director Mohamed Khaidir Abang.