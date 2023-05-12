Family robbed by three armed men in Tawau

TAWAU (May 12): A family lost RM45,000 worth of personal belongings after being robbed by three armed maskmen at Bandar Sri Indah Batu 10 Jalan Apas, here on Friday.

Tawau police chief Superintendent Champin Piuh said the suspects tied the three family members’ hands using phone charging wires in the 3am incident

“None of the victims, in their 40s and 60s, were injured in the incident,” he said in a statement.

Champin said the suspects fled the house with several handphones, two tablets, some jewellery and cash.

Police are identifying the suspects and urge the public with information to come forward to help in investigation.

Meanwhile, police have detained three people, including a teenager, for involvement in housebreaking cases in Papar district.

Papar police chief Deputy Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the suspects, aged 17 to 24, were nabbed in three separate arrests around midnight on May 12.

Based on police investigation, the suspects were involved in a housebreaking case at Kampung Kelanahan Rimba in Papar recently.

Following the arrests, police recovered some of the stolen items from the suspects.

The suspects are under remand for investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.