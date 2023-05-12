Fatimah: S’wak Welfare Dept sets up 27 forward operating bases to distribute water to people affected by drought

MIRI (May 12): The Sarawak Welfare Department has set up 27 forward operating bases that can immediately distribute water to people in areas affected by the drought brought about by the prevailing hot weather.

Minister of Women, Children and Community Well-Being Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the department has identified a supplier for the water, and the bases have been stocking up on supplies.

“Each drought victim will receive two boxes of 1.5-litre bottles of drinking water for a week,” she said at an event held here in connection with the coming Gawai Dayak festival.

Fatimah said that from January to March this year, 13 drought cases have been reported which affected 481 families or 2,280 people. Six of these cases involved 981 people in Miri.

She said 4,560 boxes of water costing RM64,342 were distributed. She added that the total expenditure, including transportation, for that period was RM75,278.

The Meteorological Department had earlier this month said that there was a 62 per cent probability that the southwest monsoon which is expected to begin next week will bring with it the El Nino phenomenon.

The El Nino, which could last until July, could result in high daily temperatures, droughts and even haze.

The authorities have urged Malaysians to keep hydrated and stay out of the heat.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said the Welfare department was also standing by to reach out to fire victims.

For the first three months of this year, there were 37 fire incidents involving 169 families or 799 victims statewide. Some RM515,305 worth of immediate assistance and RM618,800 worth of building materials were distributed to the affected victims.

Out of that figure, five fires involving 15 families or 83 victims were in Miri. They received RM45,450 in disaster relief assistance.

Fatimah reminded community leaders to inform the Welfare Department of the needs of fire victims, particularly their accommodation.

“After fire incidents, fire victims would need a lot of help, not only food and clothes but also places to stay. It is crucial to immediately identify the victims’ needs to ease their financial burden,” she said.