KUCHING (May 12): A family at Jalan Semaba here was robbed by three masked intruders at their home around 2am today.

According to sources, the head of the family was tied up before the robbers ransacked the house.

The robbers then escaped with jewelleries and other valuables worth RM40,000, and RM10,000 cash.

It is believed that the robbers’ modus operandi was similar to the house robbery at Jalan Stampin Tengah here on May 11.

Police are on the hunt for the suspects.