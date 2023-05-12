KKIA without water supply

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): The water supply problem which is being faced by many areas in Sabah has hit Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), the main gateway into the state.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the KKIA management is working to overcome the problem.

Liew said she had spoken to the airport management and they were currently looking into the matter.

“I have met them and they promised to take action. This is an important matter as when tourists arrive at our airport, the first place they would go to is the washroom.

“So it is vital that they are provided with consistent water supply at KKIA as it affects the image of our state to outsiders,” she said during the Aidilfitri open house of her ministry here on Friday.

Liew said KKIA not only faces water disruption but the airport is also very hot. It is assumed that this is due to an air-conditioning problem.

She expressed another cause of concern as during a recent inspection there, she had found puddles of water on the airport floor.

In a post on Facebook on Friday, Malaysia Airports informed that KKIA is currently facing water disruption issues.

It said airlines have been told to fill up their aircraft at the point of origin before departing to KKIA while food and beverage outlets at the airport have been requested to provide disposable ware and utensils.

A few toilets at KKIA have been closed temporarily while the management is sourcing to purchase mineral water in bulk to be placed at the toilets that remain open for passenger usage.

Meanwhile, when asked on the progress of investigation into the divemaster who allegedly molested a tourist in Semporna recently, Liew said it might take longer as the alleged victim had already returned to China.

She said police have to take further statements from the woman to facilitate the investigation and get both sides of the story.

She said it could not be determined which side is wrong until they get a clearer picture of the situation.

“I am unsure whether the accused has been charged yet or if his remand will be extended as it is up to the police to decide.

“I do not know whether the divemaster’s licence will be revoked but what I do know is that he is for sure a qualified dive master.

“We are monitoring this situation closely. Such an incident is truly unfortunate but I do not believe that it will not be repeated,” she said.

Police have arrested the 27-year-old local divemaster for allegedly molesting the tourist while diving in waters off Semporna.

The tourist claimed that she was molested by the freelance divemaster about 1pm on May 5.

The incident went viral on social media when it was shared on Facebook with alleged screenshots of conversations between the victim and the accused as well as a picture of the woman being kissed by the accused.