KL agrees to address Sabah tourism issues

PUTRAJAYA (May 12): Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato’ Seri Tiong King Sing has agreed to address and resolve tourism-related issues raised by the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, Datuk Christina Liew.

Tiong gave the assurance after Liew had presented Sabah’s concerns that may affect the tourism industry during a meeting with the former here on Thursday.

The Sabah Tourism Minister stressed that Kota Kinabalu, being the administrative seat and gateway to Sabah, deserved to be enhanced for tourism promotion.

“We need a major facelift. The Kota Kinabalu Landscape Beautification Blueprint that aims to transform the city into a more attractive, neater, greener and cleaner environment was launched in September 2020.

“However, efforts were hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, and some technical issues,” Liew told the meeting while requesting Federal funding for the ongoing Kota Kinabalu City Beautification Programme.

At the same time, she requested the devolution of tourism licensing power from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) to its State counterpart, to which Tiong said this was possible as Sabah has its own Sabah Tourism Board (STB).

“Motac and Sabah Tourism Board can work together,” he added.

On the grouses aired by the Sabah Tourism Federation (STF) and Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (Matta), Sabah Chapter, Liew said one such complaint was the long wait for the renewal of the tourist guide’s licence.

The State Minister also raised concerns over Sistem Pengawasan Kebakaran Automatik (SPKA), a new regulation imposed by the Federal Government which can cause delay in the emergency response service provided by the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (Bomba).

In his reply to the issue of Airbnb raised by Liew who emphasised the need for licensing such accommodation facilities, Tiong advised all state ministries of tourism to formulate regulations governing the operations of Airbnb and present these to him for consideration.

In response to the Federal Minister’s call to all the State governments to create new tourism products for Visit Malaysia 2025, she proposed a new Sabah Cultural Centre featuring all the ethnic groups for them to showcase their traditions and cultural heritage.

“In fact, the development plan for this new tourism product was ready sometime ago. It would be a great help if the Federal Government could provide an allocation to expedite commencement of the project,” the Sabah Tourism Minister suggested.

She also requested funding from Motac for other tourism initiatives such as the proposed Night Safari Adventure at the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, and the construction of more lodging houses in the vicinity of Poring Hot Spring, a tourist attraction in the Ranau district.

In the meantime, Liew said her ministry will be looking at the possibility of building additional resorts and chalets on some of the offshore islands that are increasingly popular with foreign and domestic tourists.

And given the influx of tourists, there are plans to extend the area for the Api Api Night Food Market to avoid congestion, according to her.

Liew was accompanied by the Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary 1, Mary Malangking and STB Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman.