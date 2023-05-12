Kuching labourer fined RM1,800 for disposing of stolen standing fan

KUCHING (May 12): A labourer was fined RM1,800 in default four months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for disposing of a stolen standing fan belonging to a 25-year-old man.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar imposed the sentence against Azizul Rahiman, 36, who pleaded guilty for a charge framed under Section 414 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term which may extend to seven years, or a fine, or both.

He committed the offence at a house in Kampung Matang, Batu 10 here around 7.40am on April 26 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim (the complainant) claimed that his house was broken into by Azizul, who also tried to take a motorcycle that was parked outside the house.

Azizul, however, could not start the motorcycle. His attempt to move and ride the motorcycle away was witnessed by a neighbour who gave chase.

However, he managed to escape into a jungle behind the neighbour’s house.

The complainant then inspected his house and found a standing fan worth RM250 missing.

A police report was lodged and Azizul was arrested the next day (April 27).

Investigation found that Azizul had disposed of the stolen standing fan.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while Azizul was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) counsel Ralph Lee.