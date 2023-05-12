Len Talif: SFC intensifies effort to curb illegal swiftlet farming

KUCHING (May 12): The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) is intensifying efforts to curb illegal swiftlet farming that does not adhere to the procedures and guidelines contained in the Wildlife Ordinance 1989.

Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh said that there are only 491 operators with licenses for swiftlet farming, but over 800 are still illegal.

He said that the swiftlet farming can only be carried out under controlled conditions and at places away from urban areas.

“We will not give permits to those who set up their swiftlet farms in urban areas as it can bring diseases,” he told a press conference after the MoU signing at a hotel here today.

He also said that even though the operator has a permit but the farming does not follow the guidelines in the Wildlife Ordinance 1989, then the bird’s nests produced are also illegal for commercial trade.

“The bird’s nests industry must be protected from unprincipled operators seeking wealth and tarnishing the name of other operators,” said Len Talif.

Previously, the bird’s nests trade was affected due to illegal export to China, he said.

He was commenting on a recent operation by SFC in Sibu on May 3, where a total of 882,657 kilograms of nests worth approximately RM2.5 million from four operators were seized.

“We want to take care of the operators in this business and we need to be more strict in laying down the law,” he assured.

Therefore, he added, SFC strongly encourages swiftlet farming but places great emphasis on compliance with the guidelines in the Wildlife Ordinance 1989 to prevent health problems, infections and so on.