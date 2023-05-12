Man, grandson hurt after two-vehicle crash in Miri

MIRI (May 12): A 58-year-old man and his grandson were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into the back of another car at Jalan Pujut 7 here today.

According to a statement from Miri Civil Defense Force (APM), the collision happened after the man fetched his four-year-old grandson from kindergarten.

“The man said that he was driving behind a Toyota Vios when it suddenly braked.

“This had caused him to collide into the back of the Toyota Vios,” it said.

The driver sustained back injury, while his grandson suffered cuts to his lips.

APM said that both of them have been sent to the Miri Hospital for further treatment.