MBKS to hold Kuching Car-Free Day this Sunday

KUCHING (May 12): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be having its first Kuching Car-Free Day this Sunday (May 14) from 6am onwards, kicking-off from within MBKS building.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said starting this year the council has been emphasising on the environmental issues and it has done its first part for this year by organising the Earth Hour in conjunction with the Earth Day recently, holding exhibitions on E-Waste collections and others.

“We recognise the importance of promoting sustainable urban mobility and have taken numerous steps to encourage alternative modes of transportation.

“For example, we have invested in new bike lanes, improved public transportation services and launched campaigns to promote walking and cycling,” he said during a press conference at MBKS yesterday.

The event on Sunday will be officiated by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Hui Kian.

He pointed out that vehicle emissions are one of the main sources of outdoor air pollution, particularly in cities.

“Ambient air pollution alone caused some 4.2 million premature deaths in 2019, according to the World Health Organisation. Hence, the Car-Free Day provides a massive opportunity for cities to realise how much pollution affects our lives.

“Choosing to walk, riding bicycles, not only improves our health, but it also saves money and reduces our carbon footprint. Moreover, a car-free city is a more vibrant, liveable, and accessible place for all residents, regardless of age, ability, or income,” he said.

During the Car-Free Day morning, many activities have been lined-up, which include Leo Club Run by UCSI, Senamrobik, Fun Walk, Open Counter for Assessment Bill payment (first half end of the assessment will end on May 31), and showcasing of the Malaysia Book of Records for the largest artwork called ‘Turtle in the sea’ created using 400,000 buy-back plastic straws to create a sculpture.

At the same time, there will also be a closing prayer for World Peace 2.0 by Kuching Dhama Vijaya Buddhist Association, and the signing of MoU between Sunway Education Group Sdn Bhd and MBKS.

“All residents of Kuching are invited to join us on Kuching Car-Free Morning. If you are joining us, we will also have alternative places where you can park your cars at certain locations around the council area,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the MoU between MBKS and Sunway Education Group Sdn Bhd, Wee said it is for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for Stutong Market.

“We are going to improve Stutong market, like having water harvesting and using the waste to create fertiliser and putting that market as a study market for the students (from Sunway Education Group Sdn Bhd), so that they learn more on SDG concept and how we can use the method to save energy and water, so that the areas will be cleaned by the water that has been harvested.

“At the same time, the waste from the market will be turned into fertiliser, where at a later stage, officers from Sunway will come in to look into the initiatives and make sure whatever that is put up will be suitable for all types of plants,” he said.