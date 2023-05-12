Miri swimmer picked to represent Malaysia at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

MIRI (May 12): Sheena Ung Xin Ying has been selected to represent Malaysia at the Special Olympics World Games, to be taking place in Berlin, Germany this June 17 to 23.

The 18-year-old Mirian is among two Malaysian representatives for the world’s largest inclusive sports event – her team-mate is a male swimmer from Melaka.

For the Berlin outing, Sheena will compete in the Women’s 100m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke events.

According to Miri Amateur Swimming Association (Masa), Sheena joined the ‘Learn to Swim’ programme in 2018 and has stayed on with them since.

“With her strong determination and never-give-up attitude, she has mastered the freestyle and backstroke skills beautifully, with help from her coaches, as well as strong support from her parents who always encourage her to join various swimming meets,” said Masa in a statement today.

At the Fifth Special Olympics Malaysia National Games 2022 in Melaka, Sheena won gold in the 25m event, silver in the 25m breastroke event, and bronze in the 50m event.

Currently, the Miri girl is undergoing training with National Sports Council (MSN) coach Mandu Nyungkan.

In the same press statement, Masa also thanked Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin for channelling financial assistance to the association and Sheena, meant to help cover some of the expenses to be incurred during the championship in Berlin later.

Lee, who is Senadi assemblyman, received a courtesy call from Sheena and representatives of Masa at the Senadin service centre for Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) here today, where he also gave the young swimmer some words of encouragement and expressed his wish for her to do her best ‘and make Miri proud’.